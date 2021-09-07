Mexico Supreme Court votes to decriminalize abortion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to punish those who get an abortion in the country.

The court on Tuesday unanimously annulled several provisions of a state law from Coahuila that had made abortion a criminal act.

The decision will immediately only affect that state on the Texas border, but court President Arturo Zaldívar says it establishes “obligatory criteria for all of the country’s judges,” compelling them to act the same way in similar cases.

Only four states – Mexico City, Oaxaca, Veracruz, and Hidalgo – allow abortion in most circumstances.

The other 28 states penalize abortion with some exceptions.

Mexico has one of the largest Catholic populations in the world. The Catholic Church broadly opposes abortion procedures.

This story is developing and will be updated.