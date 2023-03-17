Woman arraigned in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day

(WXYZ) — The woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Benjamin Kable on New Year's Day was arraigned on Friday.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, was returned to Michigan on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing the country to Thailand following the crash. She is facing a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. A not guilty plea has been entered on her behalf. If found guilty, she faces up to 5 years in prison.

It's believed that Howson was driving a vehicle that struck Kable around 5:49 a.m. on New Year's Day along Rochester Rd. south of Whims Lane in Oakland Township.

The feds say just two days later on Jan. 3, Howson flew to Thailand on a one-way ticket.

On Feb. 15, Thai deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said Howson intended to return to the United States to face charges, and preparations were being made for her to fly back.

“I left home for work around 5.30 a.m. to 6 a.m. It is the winter time and it was very dark. There was usually nobody walking on the road there, except deer,” Towson said at the press conference.

She said she initially thought she had hit a deer, but when asked later why she fled to Thailand, responded that when she saw Kable’s body, she thought he must be dead.

“I did not think I would run away, but I was very shocked. I tried to call the police but my hands were shaking. I could not do anything,” she said.

Today, the judge set Howson's bond at $1 million cash surety, no 10%. If she posts bond, the judge said she would be under house arrest with a GPS tether.

Howson's probable cause hearing is set for March 24 at 11:30 a.m. Her preliminary hearing is set for April 6 at 10 a.m.