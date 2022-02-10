Windsor Police: Ambassador Bridge experiencing delays for US-bound traffic

(WXYZ) — While the Ambassador Bridge is open to US-bound traffic, Windsor police say demonstrators are making it difficult to access the bridge.

The bridge has been closed for days to Canadian-bound traffic due to the protestors, who are there demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other COVID-19-related restrictions.

According to Windsor Police, motorists are urged to avoid both access points to the bridge on the Canadian side and should expect major delays.

Although the Ambassador Bridge is not closed US bound, the presence of demonstrators are making it difficult to access the bridge. We urge all motorists to avoid both access points to the bridge. All those attempting to cross the Ambassador Bridge should expect significant delays — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 10, 2022

The Ambassador Bridge is now going into its fourth day being closed on the Canadian side.

The Freedom Convoy not letting up.

Windsor police have been monitoring traffic around the area of the Ambassador Bridge working to ensure order and public safety.

