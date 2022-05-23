Will gas prices hit $6 this summer?

(WXYZ) — The price of gas across Michigan continues to trend upward and right now, there is no sign of a slow down.

According to AAA, gas prices have risen 19 cents since last week.

The average price of gas in metro Detroit is $4.59 and metro Detroiters say the price of gas is hurting the way they live.

"Nothing has been done about it. I mean something should be done by now," one driver said.

For more than a week, gas prices have broken records every single day.

The big question now is, will we be hitting $6 a gallon by the end of this summer?

Patrick de Haan with Gas Buddy says right now, he does not think so.

"I would take the under on this bet every day. I really don't think there's enough to get us there. Having said that it is not impossible. I just think it's very improbable at this point," he said.

The price of gas is forcing people to change their daily habits.

Dorain Fountain drives for Instacart and he says filling up at the pump is really hurting his pockets.

"I had to change. It's frustrating, you know," he said. "Now I get less for what I get now."

The increase in gas prices is impacting his paycheck and what he can take home. Like many others, he's driving 50 to 60 miles per day.

"Put it like this. For instance, if I get a $50 order, I've got to put 30 0f that in my tank. And it's not like we're making a lot each day anyway," he said.

Anita Yalda fills up her F-150 3 times a week spending over $100 dollars each time she fills up.

The price of fuel now impacting extracurricular activities for her kids

"We have to cut down on a lot of things. I can't put my kids through soccer this season because of the expenses these days like the gas or even groceries are even expensive," she said. "I don't know what we're honestly going to be able to do on more than what we are trying to do right now."