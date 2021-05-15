Watch
Whitmer's office reveals cost of flight to Florida and who paid for it

Posted at 8:06 PM, May 14, 2021
(WXYZ) — Governor Whitmer's office has revealed that she paid $855 for her seat on a private plane that took her to Florida when she flew down in March to help take care of her father.

The financial filing also revealed that the non-profit Michigan Transition 2019, d/b/a Executive Office Account, paid the $27,521.00 to charter the flight. The filing was made public on the Sunshine section of the Governor's 2019 transition website.

The trip to Florida has dogged the governor for weeks, with Republicans using it to blast Whitmer for not following her own rules.

Whitmer has said the trip was taken in accordance with public health guidelines.

