Whitmer proposes $280M plan to bolster tutoring, get kids caught up on learning

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $280 million plan on Monday that aims to get students caught up on learning following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Called the "MI Kids Back on Track" plan, it would expand tutoring and other learning support across the state.

According to the governor's office, the plan will get schools to bolster tutoring programs, and help process background checks for potential tutors and pay the tutors.

Michiganders who want to join the effort can sign up here.

According to Whitmer, the plan would invest in what kids need most – which depends on the student. She said some may need extra personalized instruction, while others may need something different.

"In a tutoring setting, students get help from a caring, qualified adult who is focused on their specific learning challenges. Whether you’re a third-grader learning about the solar system, a 6th grader getting better at fractions, or a junior sharpening persuasive writing skills—tutoring makes a difference," Whitmer said.