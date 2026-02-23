'Do the right thing': Podcast host talks Deanie Peters, how publicity can help solve cold cases

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Where is Deanie?

Two weeks ago, we asked this question as part of a special report on the disappearance of Deanie Peters, a 14-year-old girl who walked out of Forest Hills Central Middle School on February 5, 1981, never to be seen again.

While Deanie's disappearance remains the longest-running missing person case at the Kent County Sheriff's Office, there is hope it may still be solved. Simply talking about the mystery of it all may make all the difference.

At least, Nina Innsted thinks so.

"When something like this happens, it never goes away for the family," Innsted said. "Making sure the case is not forgotten, making sure there's appropriate coverage, especially around anniversaries and birthdays, is very important."

WHERE IS DEANIE?

FOX 17's full report on Deanie Peters' disappearance

Where is Deanie?

Innsted is the host of Already Gone, a true crime podcast that covers "lesser known cases" from Michigan and the Great Lakes region. She is also the president of Missing in Michigan, a grassroots group that supports the families of missing persons and works with law enforcement to help bring them home.

"My entire life has been surrounded by true crime," said Innsted, who is also a credentialed victim advocate. "When I was a toddler, the Oakland County Child Killer took a girl from my neighborhood."

"I understand the impact that it can have on a community."

What's notable about Deanie's case, Innsted says, is that it happened in a safe place. There were supposedly responsible people around, adults at the school whose presence would have normally discouraged any criminal activity. When the 14-year-old, watching an aerobics class in the same gym as her brother's wrestling practice, told her mom she needed to use the bathroom, she should have promptly returned. She didn't.

"I think that's what resonates," Innsted said. "It shouldn't have happened."

Forty-five years later, the Kent County Sheriff's Office believes someone knows something about Deanie's disappearance or at least has information that, perhaps unbeknownst to them, could lead to an arrest or a body being found.

This belief is why Paul VanRhee, the lead detective in the case, opened up the case file to FOX 17, revealing never-before-seen evidence and new witness accounts.

Where is Deanie? ‘The time is now’: Lead detective in Deanie Peters case opens evidence to FOX 17 Sam Landstra

If news coverage gets people talking, jogs people's memories, it's doing its job.

"Talking about these cases, literally talking to each other about these cases and about these things in our community, it makes a difference for the investigation and for the case." Innsted said. "It's important to do."

Innsted says it's also important to cast a wide net by sharing the story of Deanie's disappearance on as many platforms as possible. Television. Facebook. Instagram. Reddit. If Deanie's peers and others who were at the school on February 5, 1981 don't live in West Michigan, the only way they'll ever see a renewed call for tips from the sheriff's office is through the internet and social media.

"It makes a difference in these cold cases when there is patience and persistence on the part of the community, on the part of law enforcement and on the part of the family."

As a person who covers true crime professionally, Innsted has seen such patience and persistence lead to cases being closed. Like law enforcement, she believes someone knows something about Deanie's disappearance, and hopes they'll be compelled to come forward.

"I think that law enforcement is applying pressure where they can. The courts are applying pressure where they can," Innsted said. "If we could get people to do the right thing, because I think there are multiple people who know what happened to Deanie, if we could get them to do the right thing, we could have answers, and her mom could finally bring her home."

WXMI Submit a tip The Kent County Sheriff's Office is actively pursuing any information in the disappearance of Deanie Peters. If you have a tip, you are encouraged to contact detectives through the methods below.

Call: (616) 632-6125

Online form

Silent Observer: (616) 774-2345 or online form WATCH: FOX 17's full report on Deanie Peter's 1981 disappearance Where is Deanie?

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube