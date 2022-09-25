Watch Now
'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama

Kim Chandler/AP
Andy Huynh, left, and Alex Drueke, far right, are seen hugging their loved ones after arriving at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The U.S. military veterans disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces. They were released earlier this week by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
Posted at 3:42 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 03:42:09-04

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces have arrived in their home state of Alabama.

The men were greeted Saturday by hugs and cheers at the airport in Birmingham, Alabama. Alex Drueke, and Andy Huynh had gone missing June 9 in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border.

The Alabama residents were released by Russian-backed separatists as part of a recent prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia.

Also freed were five British nationals and three others — from Morocco, Sweden and Croatia.

Smiling but looking tired, the two were pulled into long emotional hugs by family members before being taken to a waiting car.

