WATCH: Dr. Fauci speaks at U-M commencement, warns against 'normalization of untruths'

(WXYZ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gave the commencement address in front of the University of Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

He spoke at what the university called the "Comeback Commencement," which honored students who had graduated amid the COVID-19 pandemic but couldn't have the ceremony.

During the nearly 15-minute address, Fauci touched on a variety of topics, but also warned people against the "normalization of untruths," which have spread in the two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"If you remember nothing else from what I say today, I truly appeal to you, please remember this: It is our collective responsibility not to sink to a tacit acceptance of the normalization of untruths, because if we do, we bring danger to ourselves, our families and our communities,” he said in the speech.

Watch his entire video in the player above.

