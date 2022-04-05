Vote: Detroit's Campus Martius nominated for Best Public Square in nation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit has been nominated for Best Public Square by USA TODAY’s 10Best, and voting has opened to the public.

USA Today partnered with 10Best.com to compile a list of nominees. Campus Martius is among 20 spaces chosen.

The description for Campus Martius’ posting says, “Campus Martius Park serves as Detroit’s gathering place, where locals and visitors alike can come to take in the skyline views, people watch around the Woodward Fountain, grab a meal from a food truck or go ice skating in winter.”

This is the second year in a row that Campus Martius has received the nomination, according to the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Voting is limited to once a day per person. Polls close at noon on Monday, April 11. The top-10 winners will be announced Friday, April 22.

You can vote for Campus Martius on 10Best's website.

