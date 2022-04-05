Watch
Vote: Detroit's Campus Martius nominated for Best Public Square in nation

Campus Martius Park, Chase Bank
Carlos Osorio/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Campus Martius Park, foreground, in downtown Detroit is seen on Thursday, July 21, 2011. In the center of the frame is the Chase bank building. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Campus Martius Park, Chase Bank
Posted at 10:50 PM, Apr 04, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit has been nominated for Best Public Square by USA TODAY’s 10Best, and voting has opened to the public.

USA Today partnered with 10Best.com to compile a list of nominees. Campus Martius is among 20 spaces chosen.

The description for Campus Martius’ posting says, “Campus Martius Park serves as Detroit’s gathering place, where locals and visitors alike can come to take in the skyline views, people watch around the Woodward Fountain, grab a meal from a food truck or go ice skating in winter.”

This is the second year in a row that Campus Martius has received the nomination, according to the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Voting is limited to once a day per person. Polls close at noon on Monday, April 11. The top-10 winners will be announced Friday, April 22.

You can vote for Campus Martius on 10Best's website.

