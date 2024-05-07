VIDEO: See how close the Gordie Howe International Bridge is to being connected

(WXYZ) — Chopper 7 was over the Gordie Howe International Bridge on Monday morning and the two sides of the bridge are nearing connection.

According to officials, the bridge gap between the two sides is a little over 200 feet and will be connected sometime this summer.

Check out the chopper video below

Gordie Howe International Bridge nears connection over the Detroit River

Earlier this year, officials said the opening of the bridge has been delayed by nearly a year.

According to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, construction on the bridge is set to be completed for September 2025 with the first vehicles expected to travel across the bridge in the fall of 2025.

Originally, the more than $4 billion bridge was set to be completed later this year, but officials say the project experienced "unprecedented disruptions" from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for the bridge because of different restrictions in the U.S. and Canada.

See a timelapse of the bridge construction below

Timelapse of Gordie Howe International Bridge Construction

“After a three-year pandemic and considering the size and complexity of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, our project team is pleased that the impact to the construction schedule is limited to only 10 months beyond the original contracted completion date and that we could agree on a reasonable adjustment to the contract value. With safety as our top priority, we will continue to work together to deliver this much-needed infrastructure to the thousands of eager travelers ready to cross North America’s longest cable-stayed bridge," Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority CEO Charl van Niekerk said.

The WDBA also said it has budgeted for a one-year extension on the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits plan.

Construction crews did make significant progress in 2022 and 2023, according to officials. That includes bridge and road deck construction, stay cable installation and port-of-entry facilities.

