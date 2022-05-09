VIDEO: Person arrested after scaling side of Renaissance Center on Sunday

(WXYZ) — Detroit police have arrested a person they said scaled the Renaissance Center on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the suspect was taken into custody and they are now speaking with the person to determine a motive.
Right now, police say they are still investigating and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Video from 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes above and below shows the person scaling the side of one of the side towers..
Somebody climbing the Ren Cen about an hour ago. Looked like a stunt, and it sounds like he made it to the top. Police have cleared out. #rencen #detroit #climber pic.twitter.com/i9Xq2q6sWP— Kevin Jeanes WXYZ (@KevinJeanes) May 8, 2022