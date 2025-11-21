VIDEO: Michigan police officer saves choking infant at Walmart

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Sterling Heights police officer saved the life of a choking infant at Walmart earlier this month, the department tells us.

VIDEO: Sterling Heights police officer saves choking infant at Walmart

We're told that around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, Officer Edwar Talia was working a special assignment at Walmart when he was told about a 5-month-old who was choking and had stopped breathing.

Talia remained calm and began administering continuous back blows to the infant. His actions helped clear the baby's airway, allowing the child to start breathing again on their own.

“The Sterling Heights Police Department prides itself on being ready for any chaotic or unexpected incident,” the department said. “Officer Talia’s quick and heroic actions undoubtedly saved this baby’s life.”