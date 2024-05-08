VIDEO: Fox Theatre balcony seen bouncing at Gunna concert; is that normal?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a viral video showed the Fox Theatre balcony bouncing up and down during a concert Monday night due to dancing fans, officials clarified the swaying is normal and is made by design to support dancing fans.

On Monday night, hip-hop artist Gunna performed at a packed Fox Theatre. During his biggest hits, fans could be seen dancing, making the balcony shake.

Watch the balcony bounce in the video player below:

Video shows balcony at Fox Theatre bouncing during concert

Qiarra Bolden from Clinton Township had heard the lore of the Fox balcony before she attended her very first concert there, but she was still shocked to see just how much it really moved. Bolden was located just under the balcony.

"I was just concerned, like at any point could this collapse or fall on me? I don't really know," she said.

In a statement, venue operators Ilitch Sports and Entertainment said:

"The type of movement seen at the recent Fox Theatre concert is common and expected on free-standing balcony structures, to support audience members actively dancing, as shown during last night’s concert. This capability is an integral part of the balcony’s structural engineering design. Regular inspections, most recently conducted in April, are completed to ensure the integrity and safety of the structure."

While Bolden understands the engineering it takes to hold that many people at a venue, she said she saw the balcony concave and left soon after she noticed.

"I can understand it to an extent, like it was moving a little bit, but the way not even just the balcony itself was going up and down, the actual center was actually concave too," she said.

WXYZ Qiarra Bolden talks with 7 News Detroit about the balcony bouncing at the Fox Theatre during a concert. (May 7, 2024)

Many on social media say the bouncing has been going on at Fox Theatre for years. While it is a bizarre sight, Bolden still says she had fun watching the show.

"I honestly had a good time," Bolden said. "Had no issues. It was fine."

Meanwhile, the artist has been posting the video around his social media, proud of how hard the crowd danced and showed support.