Watch Now
News

Actions

USA Today ranks Mackinac Island #1 among nation’s top summer travel destinations

Mackinac Bridge workers asking motorists to wear mask when paying toll
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Oil transport company Enbridge says Wednesday, a gap has opened between a section of its Line 5 pipeline and the lake bottom in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac. Erosion has washed away sediments beneath the pipeline, opening a gap that exceeds the 75-foot limit set under a state easement. The company says it's awaiting government permits to install screw anchors for additional support in that spot and others along the underwater line. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Mackinac Bridge workers asking motorists to wear mask when paying toll
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 14:20:43-04

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With summer travel season rapidly approaching, USA Today released its list of 10 best summer travel destinations for 2023 and one Michigan city was prominently featured.

Topping the list is Michigan’s Mackinac Island!

“Between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll find Mackinac Island, where you’ll ride on horse-drawn carriages along car-free roads, observe fudge being made (and then sample it) and tour the historic Fort Mackinac. This Lake Huron-based continental island is also home to Mackinac Island State Park, where you can hike, bike, kayak, and take photos of the local natural beauty, including the stunning limestone Arch Rock,” USA Today said.

The iconic island is home to historic hotels, shops and other activities along the gorgeous 8-mile long shoreline of Lake Huron. For the more than one million annual visitors, Mackinac Island provides plenty of opportunities for travelers to enjoy world class dining, boating, camping, and more.

To learn more about Mackinaw Island, visit www.mackinacisland.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather