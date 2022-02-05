Watch
US military faces crisis in Hawaii after leak poisons water

Bleu Jackson/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One performs inspection and sampling of a water well near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where U.S. Navy divers are trying to remove fuel from a water shaft at Red Hill. The Navy is scrambling to contain what one lawmaker has called a "crisis of astronomical proportions" after jet fuel leaked from an 80-year-old Hawaii tank farm, seeped into a drinking water well and polluted the water streaming out of faucets in Pearl Harbor military housing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson via AP, File)
Posted at 4:24 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 16:24:22-05

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy is scrambling to contain a major crisis in Hawaii after jet fuel leaked from an 80-year-old Hawaii tank farm. It seeped into a drinking water well and polluted water streaming out of faucets in Pearl Harbor’s military housing.

Military medical teams have examined more than 5,900 people complaining of symptoms like nausea and rashes since last November.

The Navy is currently housing about 4,000 affected families in hotels. The problem isn't solved yet but the Navy has spent more than $250 million to address it so far.

The Navy isn’t completely sure where the fuel came from and many Hawaii residents want the fuel complex shuttered.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
