US-23 reopens after gas line rupture sends debris into road near Fenton

(WXYZ) — Crews are on the scene after a gas line ruptured near US-23 and Center Road in Tyrone Township on Wednesday morning.

People in the area reported on social media that they heard a loud explosion this morning.

Photo courtesy Casey Gilbert

US-23 was closed for hours in both directions before reopening.

FINAL UPDATE: US-23 is back open in both directions as of 1:30 pm. Authorities are still in the area cleaning up Old US-23. Details of the gas explosion will be referred to Consumers Energy. pic.twitter.com/la5zWTi7Ua — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 16, 2022

“They were cleaning the natural gas pipe. Ground started shaking. He took off running and it just blew. 50 feet in the air. Shook the whole building and blew up old 23,” said Rick Richardson of Woody's Towing.

Photo courtesy MSP

Consumers Energy says they have no reports of fire or injuries.

Video courtesy: Randy Pierce

“The loud boom heard earlier is the result of an apparent break in a transmission line,” a spokesperson says.

We’re told there is no service being interrupted or danger to the community.

“Luckily, it didn’t catch fire. Pretty crazy. We are waiting for the call to scrape the road but haven’t gotten the call yet,” said Richardson.

The Fenton Twp. Fire Chief says people can safely leave their homes now after initially being told to stay in place. We're told gas is no longer leaking, and anyone with damage to a home or vehicle should file a report.