UPDATE: Child reunited with family after being left at football game in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — After police found him by himself after a high school football game, a 5-year-old boy has been reunited with his family.

The 5-year-old, whose first name is Daquan, was found by himself by police around 5:10 p.m., after the football game at Lincoln High School ended.

Daquan told police he attended the game with his grandpa to watch his cousin(s) play.

He has since been reunited with his family, according to Warren Police, who would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case.