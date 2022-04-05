Unclaimed $1M Powerball ticket sold at Warren Market expires next month

(WXYZ) — Check your pockets, your car, your room, your drawers, or anywhere! There's only one month left to claim a $1 million Powerball prize that was drawn last year.

The Michigan Lottery said the winning ticket from the May 5, 2021 drawing was sold at Warren Market at 28069 Mound Rd. in Warren.

The ticket matched the five white balls drawn: 16-23-28-40-63.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date, and the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on May 5.

If it is not claimed, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.