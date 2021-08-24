Watch
Two people hospitalized after motorcycle struck in Georgetown Township

Posted at 9:25 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 21:26:54-04

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said two people riding a motorcycle were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Township today.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Schoolside Drive and Baldwin Street.

Police say both people riding the motorcycle were wearing helmets and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if the driver who hit them would be facing any fines or charges.

