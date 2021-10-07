Watch
Trooper and suspect hurt in shooting following traffic stop in Niles

Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 2:41 AM, Oct 07, 2021
NILES, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a Niles trooper and a suspect were both hurt in a shooting following a traffic stop.

MSP says the stop happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on 9th St. between Regent and Main St. in the City of Niles.

They say the trooper was shot in the leg. As of midnight, the trooper was alert at the hospital. The suspect is also in the hospital, but the suspect's injuries and condition are not known.

The 6th District Incident Response Team is leading the investigation, along with the Grand Rapids Lab for scene processing. It is department protocol for an outside district to lead the investigation, according to MSP.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 17 News for more updates.

