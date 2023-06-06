Transit police sergeant takes 94-year-old to Eastern Market for cookies every Saturday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a tale of kindness between a Detroit Transit Police sergeant and a 94-year-old Detroit woman after a scary incident on a DDOT bus.

The sergeant came to her aid and has since gone above and beyond to spark a one-of-a-kind friendship.

For Detroiter Gracie Majors, a particular trip to Eastern Market didn’t go as planned in the beginning.

She was riding the bus to buy her favorite molasses cookies one Saturday, but at one point, took a fall. Quickly, she was met by Sgt. Corey Garrison, who called for medics to make sure she was not harmed.

When Gracie declined to go to the hospital, Sgt. Garrison made the call to drive her home.

“It was important to me to make sure she was OK. So, I met her grandson at the time and told him if it was okay I wanted to come back and check on her,” says Garrison.

He’s since shared the story of their bond that’s formed on Facebook.

“It was just the opportunity to show why I get up and go to work,” he says. Since then, Garrison has made it a weekly trip to visit her and take her to the Eastern Market for cookies.

“She actually turned me on to those cookies, they are good and remind me of ginger cookies. She’s done a lot of talking about how she wishes she could travel more,” says Garrison.

Gracie says she is grateful for everything he’s done.

Sgt. Garrison also tells us riding the Q-Line, People Mover and DDOT buses is also rewarding, as it allows him to meet and interact with a variety of citizens.

