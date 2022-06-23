Watch Now
Tentative trial date for accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley moved to January 2023

Posted at 9:57 AM, Jun 23, 2022
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The trial for Ethan Crumbley, the suspect charged in the Oxford High School shooting, has been moved to January 2023.

During a review and pre-trial hearing on Thursday, the defense asked for more time for discovery as there is a "voluminous" amount of evidence.

The trial was originally set to begin in September, but a judge set a new trial date for Jan. 17, 2023, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, 7 counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The teen is being held in jail and will be charged as an adult in the murders of his four classmates – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling – as well as the shooting of seven other people at the school on Nov. 30.

His parents, James and Jennifer, are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting.

