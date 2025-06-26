Take a ride on Siren's Curse, Cedar Point's newest roller coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXYZ) — At 160 feet tall, with a 90-degree vertical drop, and a speed of 58 miles per hour, the legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie comes to life with Siren's Curse at Cedar Point.

I was one of the first people to ride the new roller coaster, open to the public on Saturday, June 28.

Watch: Brittany Toolis rides Siren's Curse, reacts moments after ride ends

7 News Reporter Brittany Toolis reacts to riding Cedar Point's newest roller coaster

Watch: Brittany prepares to ride Siren's Curse

7 News Reporter Brittany Toolis prepares to ride the Siren's Curse

Live interview with Colleen Murphy-Brady, Cedar Point's park manager, on the newest coaster

Live interview with Colleen Murphy-Brady, Cedar Point's park manager, on the newest coaster

Live interview with a builder and a producer of the coaster

Builder & producer of Cedar Point's newest roller coaster interview live on 7 News Detroit

It is the tallest, longest and fastest tilt coaster in North America.

We got a preview of the much-anticipated Siren's Curse roller coaster this morning. The tilt means that your train will tilt into a 90-degree position, so you're staring straight down at the track.

You can learn more about the new roller coaster at this link.