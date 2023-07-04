Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect charged with murder after body found in semi-truck in Van Buren Township

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 10:00 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 22:00:02-04

(WXYZ) — Police say a Texas man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a semi-truck in Van Buren Township last week.

According to Van Buren Township Public Safety, the victim was a 47-year-old man from California.

Police say they were dispatched to 10800 block of Belleville Road at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a parked semi-truck and trailer with both side windows broken on the cab. The officers searched the cab and found a 47-year-old male from California, dead from a gunshot wound, police say.

The officers were able to review video footage, which reportedly showed a verbal altercation between the suspect and the 47-year-old man. Police say the argument escalated before the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. Police say they also reviewed other cameras to locate the suspect, who was reportedly driving a semi-truck. The suspect was arrested, and police say a weapon was recovered.

Police say Mark Shaw, 39 of Texas, was arraigned today in 34th District Court on charges of First-Degree Murder and Felony Firearm in connection to the case. He is being held on a $200,000 bond with his next court date in August.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward