Support a seriously funny cause-- Volunteer registration now open for Gilda's Laughfest!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Interested in helping with one of the biggest charity comedy shows out there? Now's your chance to volunteer.

Gilda's Club announced open registration for new and returning volunteers to help make Laughfest 2023 a success.

You will need to go through some training, but the club says they're able to accommodate both virtual and in-person training sessions.

The 13th annual festival welcomes dozens of unique shows in Holland, Grand Rapids, Gun Lake Casino, and Lowell, so there's plenty of opportunity for you to help.

You can sign up as an individual or get a team from work to join.

For more information, head to their website, or register here!