Watch Now
News

Actions

Students evacuated from Stoney Creek High School; police say no active threat

Stoney Creek High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday. The district said in an email to families that there are no known threats.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 13:20:00-04

(WXYZ) — Students at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills will be dismissed early after being evacuated earlier in the day due to a threat, police say.

According to Rochester Police, officers from the department and from the Oakland County Sherriff's office were searching the building during a lockdown, but there are no known threats.

In an email to parents, the district said an alarm sounded at the high school at 11:48 a.m. indicating the building was placed on lockdown.

As a precaution, Hart Middle School, Hugger Elementary School and North Hill Elementary School were also placed in lockdown, but they have since been given the all-clear.

An email just after 1 p.m. to parents said that law enforcement cleared the building of any threats and they were investigating the source of the lockdown alarm.

Police later said that students were going back to their fourth-hour class for attendance, and once attendance is taken, they will be dismissed.

Parents who are arriving at Stoney Creek are asked to go to the Hart Middle School parking lot, which is across the street.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RightRail_I_Understand_Love_Heals_Break_the_Stigma_960x720.png

Community Events

West Side Walk