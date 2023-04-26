Stellantis to offer buyouts amid electric vehicle transition

DETROIT (AP) — Another automaker is trying to cut its workforce to trim expenses and stay competitive as the industry makes the long and costly transition to electric vehicles.

Stellantis on Wednesday said it's offering buyouts to groups of white-collar and unionized employees in the U.S., as well as hourly workers in Canada.

The cuts are "in response to today's increasingly competitive global market conditions and the necessary shift to electrification," the company said in a prepared statement.

Stellantis said it's looking to reduce its hourly workforce by about 3,500, but wouldn't say how many salaried employees it's targeting.

The company has about 56,000 workers in the U.S., and about 33,000 of them could get the offers. Of those, 31,000 are blue-collar workers and 2,500 salaried employees.

Another 8,000 union workers in Canada also will get offers, the company said.

Stellantis, formed in the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA Groupe, says in a statement that it's reviewing its North American operations to trim costs, become more efficient and protect the competitiveness of its products.

The company says it's offering packages to certain salaried workers who have 15 or more years of service. Packages also are being offered to unionized employees in the U.S. and Canada.

Information about the packages will go to employees the week of May 1.

The offers follow Ford and General Motors, which have trimmed their workforces in the past year through buyout offers. About 5,000 white-collar workers took General Motors up on offers to leave the company this year. Ford cut about 3,000 contract and full-time salaried workers last summer, giving them severance packages.

In response to the announcement, UAW Statement President Shawn Fain issued the following statement:

“Stellantis’ push to cut thousands of jobs while raking in billions in profits is disgusting,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “This is a slap in the face to our members, their families, their communities, and the American people who saved this company 15 years ago. Even now, politicians and taxpayers are bankrolling the electric vehicle transition, and this is the thanks the working class gets. Shame on Stellantis.”

UAW Vice President Rich Boyer said:

“Our union is working around the clock to get justice for the members impacted by these job cuts. We look forward to Stellantis doing the right thing by the workers who make this company run.”

