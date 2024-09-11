Stellantis to build Ram 1500 EV at Sterling Heights Assembly, announces investment in 3 plants

(WXYZ) — Stellantis announced on Wednesday it will build the first-ever Ram 1500 electric vehicle in Sterling Heights, as part of a large investment in several Michigan plants.

According to the automaker, it is investing $406 million in the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, Warren truck Assembly and the Dundee Engine Plant.

Stellantis said Sterling Heights will be the first U.S. plant to produce a fully-electric vehicle.

The Ram 1500 REV is the company's first electric pickup and is set to launch later this year. Stellantis said the struck will be built alongside internal combustion engine models in Sterling Heights.

“Sterling Heights Assembly has performed an incredible transformation in record time and I want to thank our colleagues for this great achievement,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement. Gearing up to build our first-ever Ram electric truck and the range-extended version in Michigan is a meaningful moment of pride for our teams."

According to Stellantis, they are investing $235.5 million in the Sterling Heights Plant, for both the Ram 1500 REV. and the range-extended 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger. During two down weeks, teams completed BEV-specific installations.

There will be about $97.6 million invested in the Warren Truck Assembly Plant for the production of a future Jeep Wagoneer.

Finally, $73 million will be invested invested in the Dundee Engine Plant. That plant will be retooled to assembly, weld and test battery trays for STLA frame architecture and machine front and rear beams. Production will begin in 2024 and 2026.