Stellantis proposal to the UAW includes 14.5% pay raise; read full details

By this time next week, we could be in the middle of an auto industry strike by the United Auto Workers union. However, we are expecting some recent momentum between the UAW and the Big Three to continue, but it will take a compromise on both sides. On Friday, it's expected Stellantis will release its offer, which the automaker had said it would release by the end of the week.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Sep 08, 2023
Stellantis became the latest Big Three automaker to send a proposal contract to the United Auto Workers union on Friday.

The automaker outlined the proposal on Friday morning, saying it has been a "really good week at the bargaining table," and progress has been made on many issues.

This is the first economic proposal sent by Stellantis, and includes wage increases in each year of the contract total 14.5% for most employees.

The breakdown of the proposed contract is below.

For most represented employees

  • Wage increases in each year of the contract totaling 14.5% with no lump sump
  • Inflation protection
    • $6,000 one-time inflation protection payment in the first year of the contract
    • $4,500 in inflation protection payments over the final three years of the contract

For all represented employees

  • Juneteenth recognized as a paid holiday

For supplemental employees

  • Wage increase from starting rate of $15.78 per hour to $20 per hour

For in-progression employees

  • Accelerate progression timeline from eight years to six years, potentially reducing the time that employees can reach the max wage rate by 25%

On Thursday, General Motors presented its proposal to the UAW that included a 10% wage increase for most employees and two additional 3% lump-sum payments, plus a $6,000 one-time inflation recognition payment and $5,000 in inflation-protection bonuses over the life of the agreement.

After GM's proposal was presented, UAW President Shawn Fain called the offer "insulting."

He released this statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"After refusing to bargain in good faith for the past six weeks, only after having federal labor board charges filed against them, GM has come to the table with an insulting proposal that doesn’t come close to an equitable agreement for America’s autoworkers. GM either doesn’t care or isn’t listening when we say we need economic justice at GM by 11:59pm on September 14th. The clock is ticking. Stop wasting our members’ time. Tick tock."

The contract for the UAW ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 and Fain said union workers will strike any automaker who hasn't reached a deal.

