State troopers drive 600 miles to deliver Christmas gifts to 2-year-old cancer patient

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — State troopers drove 600 miles to deliver Christmas gifts to a 2-year-old girl battling cancer at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, turning a simple conversation into an incredible act of holiday kindness.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Vialah White from Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma in September, just two days before her second birthday. The diagnosis landed her at Mott Children's Hospital, nine and a half hours away from home.

Family-provided image An undated courtesy photo of Vialah White

"A lot of pain for the most part, but surgery has been set to move the tumor in her stomach," said Amy Colt, Vialah's grandmother.

Colt recently shared her story at a local "Shop with a Cop" event, telling a trooper from the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post how difficult it is to be away from her grandchild during the holidays.

"I just couldn't imagine the hopelessness, the overwhelming stress, the fear. I just felt compelled, along with the other troopers in my post to get together and do something," Trooper Joe Renaud said.

To spread a little hope and holiday cheer, MSP coordinated a gift delivery from Wakefield to Ann Arbor to deliver dozens of Christmas gifts for Vialah. Renaud was one of three state troopers to carry out this 600-mile journey.

"I drove as far as Saint Ignace, Michigan, handed them off to a community service trooper there who then drove down state close to the Flint area, and that community service trooper continued on to Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor," Renaud said.

He says his post raised more than $800 in just a few days, which they used to buy more than 50 gifts and gas cards for the family.

Vialah got in his patrol car at 3 a.m. on Monday and by that afternoon, Vialah received her presents along with a clear message from her community that she's not fighting alone.

"You know, it's a blessing for them to step up the way they did and so fast. Thank you to everybody involved. It was a true Christmas miracle," Colt said.

Vialah plans to open her gifts the day after Christmas when her whole family, including her father and brother who she hasn't seen in months, will be together.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.