Michigan State Police search for missing man, 32, last seen in January

HART, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Sixth District branch is asking for the public's help in finding missing 32-year-old David Robinson, who was last seen on January 29. He left without telling anyone in his family, and did not take his wallet or cell phone with him.

Michigan State Police Sixth District

MSP says David was last seen leaving his parents' home on January 27 in a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the license plate EAF8157 with a rear window sticker reading "YOUTUBE MECHANIC", and red tape covering the driver's side taillight.

David and his vehicle have been entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) as missing. Authorities say multiple locations have been checked, and family members in and out of the state have been notified.

If you have information about where David Robinson is, you are being urged to call the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.

