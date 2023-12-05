State of Michigan awards $15M in Impact Grants to local nonprofits

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced Tuesday that it will distribute $15 million under the MI Impact Grant program to 10 of Michigan’s largest nonprofits who provide much-needed services to help people get out of poverty.

“No one should have to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table for their families,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “The MI Impact Grant provides several of Michigan’s largest nonprofits with funds to make a meaningful and direct impact in their communities. We remain committed to assisting individuals living in poverty and ensure Michigan families have access to the support they need.”

The one-time grant funds of up to $2 million for each nonprofit to help develop or enhance programming to lift Michiganders out of poverty and above the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold.

“These funds will allow 10 large nonprofits to uplift the communities they serve and strengthen Michigan’s nonprofit ecosystem,” said LEO Director Susan Corbin. “We are proud to deliver on our mission to close equity gaps and remove barriers to economic prosperity.”

Among the list of local nonprofits receiving the grant is Detroit-based Alternatives For Girls and Lakeshore Legal Aid, who serves metro-Detroit, will both receive $1,570,000 through the program.

The following list includes all 10 nonprofits included in the initiative: