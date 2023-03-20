State holding voluntary tornado drill on Wednesday as part of Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week

(WXYZ) — As part of Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week, Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is holding a voluntary statewide tornado drill.

The drill will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, March 22.

“We are approaching the anniversary of the deadly EF3 tornado that devastated the city of Gaylord last year,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD, in a news release. “It serves as an important reminder to take steps now to prepare and create a plan to protect your home, your family, and your pets.”

“This drill gives people a chance to make a plan and put it to the test, so we are all better prepared when a disaster strikes,” Sweeney said.

From the state: