Southfield teen's epic senior photo shoot depicts Civil War history

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Southfield teen had an epic senior photo shoot, capturing the highlight of his high school years and honoring soldiers who sacrificed their life.

Javohn Kennedy, a 17-year-old with a passion for history, explores the experience of an African American soldier in the Civil War and honors those who sacrificed their lives then and now, for our country’s freedoms.

His photos were taken by professional photographer Shawn Lee of Shawn Lee Studios taken at Historic Fort Wayne in Detroit.