Soo Locks prepares to open at midnight Friday; 1,000-foot ships lining up

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Detroit District
The Edwin H. Gott (R) and Edgar G. Speer (L) line up outside of the Soo Locks ahead of the start of the 2022 Great Lakes shipping season. The Speer will be the first ship through the Poe Lock when it opens at 12:01 a.m. on March 25, 2022.
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 24, 2022
(WXYZ) — Three of the largest ships on the Great Lakes are lined up for the Soo Locks ahead of the opening at 12:01 a.m. Friday in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The 2022 Great Lakes shipping season kicks off with the opening, as the Soo Locks have been closed for just over two months for seasonal maintenance.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Detroit District, the Edgar B. Speer will have the honors of the first cargo lockage, followed by its fleetmate, the Edwin H. Gott.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, several other ships are on their way to the Soo Locks to begin the Great Lakes navigation season.

For those who want to check it out, the Soo Locks park and viewing platform will be open from 11:30 p.m. on March 24 to 1:30 a.m. on March 25, and the visitor center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25 for an open house.

There will also be a Facebook Live stream for the first ship on their Facebook page.

