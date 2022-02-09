Watch
News

Actions

Smithsonian wants photos taken at Disney for future project

items.[0].image.alt
John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
DISNEY-WORLD-DISNEY WORLD
Posted at 9:22 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 21:22:56-05

(WXYZ) — Photos taken at Walt Disney World or Disneyland could be a part of a future project with the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

The group is asking for photos to show how the theme parks have changed throughout the years.

Photos that are Candid, posed and even blurry could be accepted to become historical artifacts.

Smithsonian officials ask that a story about what the visit meant be sent along with the photos. They also ask that people include their name and best way to reach them in their submissions.

If you’re interested in sending in photos, email them to NMAH-DisneyStories@si.edu. More information can be found online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News