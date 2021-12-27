Siblings dead, father injured after shooting on Lark Drive, Troy Police say

TROY, MI (WXYZ) — Troy police are investigating a shooting incident that left two 23-year-old men dead and their 62-year-old father shot.

Police say the incident took place on Lark Drive around 12:23 a.m. Monday morning.

According to police, the 62-year-old man called 911 informing officers that he had been shot by his 23-year-old son. Police say moments later, the dispatch center received a second call from a resident saying a vehicle crashed into a tree on Parrot Drive near Edgemont Drive.

According to police, that vehicle was registered to the Lark residence.

When officers arrived at the Lark Drive home they say they saw a 23-year-old male shot and deceased in the basement.

They say a 64- year-old female was also at the home during the time of the shooting but was left uninjured.

The father who was shot was transported to the hospital by Alliance Mobile Health.

Officers say inside the vehicle that crashed on Parrot Drive was a 23-year-old male who was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police believe he is responsible for the shooting death of his twin brother in the basement and the shooting of his father upstairs.

Troy police say the family dog was also found shot and deceased in the backseat of that vehicle.

Investigators believe a single handgun was used in each shooting. It was recovered in the crashed vehicle.

The father remains in critical but stable condition. All involved are cooperating with the investigation.

