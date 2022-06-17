Short's launches non-alcoholic hop water with musician Billy Strings

(WXYZ) — Michigan-based Short's Brewing has launched a non-alcoholic, sparkling hop water in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning musician Billy Strings.

The hopwater is called Thirst Mutilator and has zero calories, zero carbs and zero alcohol. Thirst Mutilator's first flavor will be Lemon-Lime.

Its name was inspired by Strings' 2016 self-titled EP. The artist, who is from Michigan, played at Short's Bellaire Pub and at the 10th-anniversary party in 2014 before moving to Nashville.

We talked about creating a non-alcoholic beverage for a long time and hopwater was a great first product. Our brew team is great at capturing the deliciousness of hops but also at creating a beverage that is crazy well balanced, putting refreshment first. The stars aligned when Billy was interested in collaborating with us. He was looking for a super refreshing non-alcoholic beverage that was very crushable on stage while melting the faces of his audiences.” said Pauline Knighton-Prueter CSO of Short’s.

Fans can get a sneak peek of the hop water at Strings' show in North Carolina next week, and cans will be available at select venues on his summer tour.

Also, Thirst Mutilator will be available in 6-packs at retailers across Michigan, and can also be purchased through the Short's website.