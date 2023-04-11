Sharpen your spelling skills with the Scripps National Spelling Bee's Word Club app

(WXYZ) — Welcome to spelling bee season! The Scripps National Spelling Bee is just around the corner and if you’re interested in sharpening your spelling skills, there’s an app that can help.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee launched Word Club several years ago to help students and anyone else interested in mastering words at various levels.

The app features different study and quiz styles — like flash cards, fill in the blank and more.

There are options to work on both spelling and vocabulary.

You can use Word Club to become an expert on the 4,000 words on the 2023 School Spelling Bee Study List and the Words of the Champions.

The free app is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

Preliminaries for the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee kick off on May 30.

Happy spelling!