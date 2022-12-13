Scientists believe they've cracked the code to nuclear fusion, a new renewable energy source

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is expected to announce a monumental scientific breakthrough.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California cracked the code on decades-long research to create a safe and clean energy source using nuclear fusion. This process combines atoms that power the sun.

"The holy grail of energy research is to put the sun in a bottle, and that's apparently what they did in California," Professor of Theoretical Physics at the City University of New York Dr. Michio Kaku said.

Doctor David Donovan says the goal is to get "individual atoms to be going so fast that when they run into each other, they overcome the repulsion and they slam each other in fuse and then blow back apart and release way more energy than they had to begin with."

But, we could still be years away from fusing fusion into our everyday lives. Some scientists even argue that the world should continue to use existing renewable energy sources like wind and solar in the meantime.

"The scale of the market and the need of the market is so enormous that hopefully multiple of us in multiple geographies can lift this out of the R&D and into the real commercial use."

"It certainly will mean a lot more investment and a lot more debate about priorities as other renewables like solar and wind are about to explode," CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir adds.