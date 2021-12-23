Santa reveals his naughty & nice list to the FAA

(WXYZ) — Santa has revealed his FAA safety naughty and nice list in an open letter.
"I have the utmost gratitude and respect for everyone who makes it their job to keep air travel safe,” writes Santa. “For those people whose bad behavior puts air travel safety in jeopardy, remember I’m watching!”
FAA Administrator Steve Dicksons says in a statement, “Santa has centuries of air travel experience and a powerful voice to bring our safety message to millions of people.”
Here is the open letter Santa addressed to Administrator Dickenson:
December 23, 2021
Dear Administrator Dickson,
Many thanks to the Federal Aviation Administration for once again granting special flight permission for my unique, direct air-cargo delivery operation to bring holiday joy to children of all ages across the United States on Dec. 24. The special launch license for my StarSleigh-1/Rudolph Rocket to take a quick trip to the International Space Station is also appreciated.
My main purpose in writing is to join my voice with that of many others for the continual improvement of all facets of air travel safety. It is important to recognize who is doing the right thing and to call out bad behavior and point them to the lighted path to understand and follow the FAA’s safety rules. So here are my special FAA Safety Naughty and Nice Lists.
On my Nice List are the air traffic controllers and technicians, pilots and flight attendants, gate agents, ground crews, airport personnel, security staff, airlines, commercial space operators and government agencies that manage, operate and provide safety oversight of the system. The system is safe and resilient due to their dedicated hard work. I have the utmost gratitude and respect for everyone who makes it their job to keep air travel safe. Air travelers who properly wear facemasks also belong on my Nice List. I’ll make sure all their holiday wishes are fulfilled.
For those people whose bad behavior puts air travel safety in jeopardy, remember: I’m watching! At the top of my Naughty List are unruly passengers who pose a serious safety threat. People who purposefully point lasers at aircraft are on the list because they could incapacitate pilots, some of whom are flying airplanes with hundreds of passengers. In addition, pilots or aircraft owners who operate illegal charter operations pose a serious safety hazard as they do not have the proper training or maintain their aircraft at the required higher safety levels in order to fly the public.
Most everyone involved in air travel are good people who care about their own safety and the safety of others. Please continue to follow crew instructions, be polite and enjoy the flight. For those on my Naughty List, I believe it is our duty to help them change their unsafe behaviors through safety programs, educational outreach and enforcement actions as warranted.
I encourage you to share my Naughty and Nice Lists widely and let it be known that Santa Claus and the FAA are steadfast partners in air travel safety!
Have a happy and safe holiday season!
/ s /
Santa Claus
North Pole