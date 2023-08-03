Sanders resumes production of its beloved dessert toppings after nearly year-long pause

Sanders will once again produce its famous dessert toppings after taking a pause last year because of manufacturing challenges.

Second Nature Brands, the parent company of Sanders chocolates, said Wednesday that Sanders will start manufacturing with its famous milk chocolate and caramel fudge – the two best-selling flavors.

In the fall of 2022, they paused production because of "manufacturing challenges and extremely high demand" for the toppings, made at the Clinton Township plant. They were also no longer shipped to grocery stores.

“We truly appreciate the love that customers in Michigan and beyond have for our products that spans the generations and has been a part of family traditions for nearly 150 years,” said Jennifer Bauer, Chief Marketing Officer for Second Nature Brands. “That is why we committed to resuming manufacturing of our toppings as soon as we could. It is because of the support born in our hometown that Sanders is the fastest-growing chocolate brand in the country.”

Sanders expects to begin re-selling the toppings at stores in Clinton Township and Rochester in mid-August and by the end of August, they will be available on the Sanders website.