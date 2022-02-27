Watch
Russian troops enter Ukraine's 2nd largest city of Kharkiv

South Korea Ukraine Invasion
Ahn Young-joon/AP
Protesters hold up their placards during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Posted at 2:02 AM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 02:02:13-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets.

Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said Sunday that Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian troops in the city and asked civilians not to leave their homes.

Russian troops approached Kharkiv, which is about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, shortly after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. But until Sunday, they remained on its outskirts without trying to enter the city while other forces rolled past, pressing their offensive deeper into Ukraine.

Videos on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a vehicle burning on the street.

