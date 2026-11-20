GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — A reward leading to the arrest in the homicide of Antwone “Ma'Diez” Goodman Jr. has been increased to $10,000.

Silent Observer of West Michigan, who is offering the reward, is asking anyone with information to come forward to help investigators.

Goodman, a recent graduate of Kelloggsville High School, was shot and killed on August 6, 2026, near Plymouth Avenue and Mason Street in Grand Rapids.

Abillboard will be placed in Grand Rapids promoting the enhanced $10,000 reward.

“Every piece of information matters, and someone may know something that could help bring answers to Antwone’s family and loved ones,” said Hayley Strickland, Executive Director. “We encourage anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to submit an anonymous tip. You can help make a difference without ever revealing your identity. We hope this billboard will help spread the word throughout our community and remind people that they can speak up safely and anonymously.”

Tips can be submitted anonymously by phone or online.

How to Submit an Anonymous Tip:

Phone: Call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Online: Visit www.silentobserver.org to submit a tip.

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