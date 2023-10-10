Report: UAW strike against Big Three reaches $5.5 billion in losses

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Anderson Economic Group estimates losses related to the United Auto Workers strike have surpassed $5.5 billion through the first three weeks. Of that, the Big Three are estimated to have lost $2.68 billion.

"What I'm caring about is our job security and if they are losing all this money, they could have used that money to just pay us. Just give us what we asked for. Just give us what you took from us," Angelina Ontiveroz told 7 Action News.

She picketed alongside Mike Kaminski outside the Mopar Parts Distribution Center in Center Line.

Both said they were out there for the two-tier and temporary workers, as well as the generation to come.

"I like to see them get their fair share, and I think that's gotten lost through all these big number talk," Kaminski said.

The $5.5 billion in losses include:



Direct wages lost - $579 million

Detroit Three manufacturer losses - $2.68 billion

Supplier losses - $1.6 billion

Dealer and customer losses - $1.26 billion

Patrick Anderson, CEO of the Anderson Economic Group, told 7 Action News, "This has already had very serious affect for the families involved. That includes not only striking workers but also some of the small businesses that are in the supplier network that are basically told they don't know whether their product is going to be sold. So, they either lay off workers or can't pay them."

He said the economic losses are greater this time compared to the six-week UAW strike against General Motors that occurred in 2019.

"There are a few things that make this time more painful than last time. One is the strategy by the UAW has been different. They've affected all three automakers. They've affected their supplier network much more," he explained.

"They've reached out and affected dealers and of course, that's part of a strike is you create pain for the business and the employees as well as the workers," Anderson continued.

Kaminski said, "I know it's going to be tough for a lot of people. It's hard to have this go on, drag on for as long as it has but again, we're just looking for what's fair and I think if we can all just work through this and stay together, I think it'll be alright."