Rashad Trice, accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old, due in court Tuesday

(WXYZ) — On Tuesday, the push for justice for Wynter Cole-Smith will take a step forward. Authorities say Wynter was kidnapped in Lansing by 26-year-old Rashad Trice. Days later her body was found in Detroit.

Trice, the ex-boyfriend of Wynter's mother, will face federal charges in court. If convicted he could face the death penalty. Capital punishment is outlawed at the state level but can be brought federally.

Authorities say Trice kidnapped two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith on July 2 from her home in Lansing after physically and sexually abusing her mother. Following a police pursuit, the 26-year-old was arrested in St. Claire Shores during the early morning hours of July 3. Wynter was not in the car. After a statewide search, her body was found 3 days later.

"It takes an inordinate amount of resources for the government to bring this type of case, and it's an incredible expense as well for the defense attorneys," former U.S. attorney Mathew Schnider said.

Even though the death penalty is outlawed at the state level, Schnider says it can be brought federally, but they are not easy to prosecute. Defense attorneys have the chance to argue mitigating factors. That could include Trice's mental health, his upbringing, or any challenges from his childhood. Nonetheless, prosecutors will have the chance to argue aggravating factors.

"For example, this was just an innocent little girl who had nothing to do with this and was murdered heinously. That's an aggravating factor," he said.

As per the law, kidnapping resulting in a death charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison. Trice is currently in federal custody.

Today his detention and preliminary hearing are scheduled.