(WXYZ) — The Biden administration is calling on Congress to pause the federal gas tax through the end of September.

Right now, the tax is around 18.4 cents a gallon for regular unleaded gas. For diesel drivers, the gas tax is around 24.4 cents a gallon.

That means pick-up truck drivers will likely save around $5.52 per week at the pump.

A minivan driver will save around $3.68 per week. A full-size car driver will spend around $2.94 less per week. And a compact car driver will save around $2.21 per week.

Suspending the tax for the next 3 months is expected to cost the federal government around $10 billion according to the White House.

The Biden administration has also called on states to suspend their gas tax.

Here in Michigan, Governor Whitmer hasn’t made plans to do that. Instead, she called for a temporary suspension of the state’s sales tax for gas.

She also proposed sending working families $500 in a rebate to offset these costs, but she’ll need the legislature to get that done.

President Biden is expected to speak on gas prices at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will likely outline his plan in more detail.