Pregnant mother pulls 3 drowning children from Lake Michigan

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Northern Michigan woman is being hailed a hero for saving three children drowning near a beach pier on Lake Michigan.

Alyssa Dewitt, who is five months pregnant, was with her own children on the beach when she saw arms waving in the water, according to a report from UpNorthLive.com.

Currents pulled the three children, all under the age of 15, deeper into Lake Michigan.

Dewitt told UpNorthLive that she went to the edge of the pier and called 911. The mother then battled with currents as she leaned on the edge of the pier wall to pull each child up.

“I pulled every single one of them out over that pier wall. I don’t know how, but I did,” Alyssa told the local news outlet.