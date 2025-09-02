STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to more than $1 billion, marking the fifth-largest prize in the lottery's history and creating a frenzy among hopeful players across the country.

See the full story in the video below

Powerball soars past $1 billion as hopeful players dream of life-changing win

In Sterling Heights, lottery tickets have been printing non-stop at Najor's, a local market with a history of selling winning tickets.

"I am going to play it for two bucks, it's worth it," said Jimmy Archer, a Powerball player.

The market has become a popular destination for those seeking luck. Owner Bill Qurana points to their track record of winners.

"We've had some luck, actually. We sold to a customer who has been coming here for 40 years, a $6 million ticket from a $50 ticket of wealth," Qurana said.

WXYZ

In 2022 and 2023, Najor's sold over $1 million in tickets for the Michigan Lottery, with plaques displayed proudly in the store.

Players shared their dreams of what they would do if they won the massive jackpot.

"Give it away to the church, for friends. I only need about $2 million, that would be fine," said Mark Martin.

WXYZ

"I would help out every family member I could, and I will be able to," said Mike Kott.

WXYZ

Some customers, like Regan DeMarco, have experienced lottery success before.

"You can't win if you don't play, so I recommend playing," DeMarco said. "It was a million-dollar winner and I took the lump sum."

WXYZ

The Powerball Association puts the odds of hitting the jackpot at 1 in 292 million. Winners face a significant choice: take a lump sum payment, which after taxes in Michigan would amount to approximately $292 million, or choose the 30-year payout option for about $645 million.

Financial advisor Steve Cotton emphasizes the importance of planning if you win.

"Having a plan is the key to proper stewardship and not losing it over three or four years," Cotton said. "You really need a strategic plan and you need to work with somebody that is of a strategic mindset and a financial planner and teacher."

WXYZ

For first-time Powerball player Tyler Rowland, the decision is already made. He plans to take half right away, make some investments, and has his eye on a specific purchase.

"Once I get the billion, we're going straight to yachts, skipping the boat. I'm a billionaire now!" Rowland said.

WXYZ

Kola Luljjuraj, another hopeful player, expressed optimism about tonight's drawing: "I hope somebody is going to hit tonight."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.